Woman dead, two injured in accident in Telangana’s Sircilla

The accident occurred in Gajasingaram bus stop, near Raja Rajeshwar Rao Colony, in Gambhiraopet mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 11:19 am IST
A woman is hit by Scorpio in Sicilia
A woman is hit by Scorpio in Sicilia

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed, and two others were injured in an accident in Sicilia on Wednesday, May 13, while waiting to board a bus.

The accident occurred in Gajasingaram bus stop, near Raja Rajeshwar Rao Colony, in Gambhiraopet mandal. The deceased was identified Lakshmi, 35 and the injured were identified as Rajitha and her son Yashwanth.

A video shared on social media showed Lakshmi, Rajitha and Yashwanth waiting to board the bus when a speeding Scorpio rammed into Lakshmi, dragging her for a few meters.

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The Scorpio reportedly lost control while trying to overtake the bus.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 11:19 am IST

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