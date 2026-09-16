Woman delivers baby in 108 ambulance in Telangana’s Jagtial

While being shifted to the hospital, the woman delivered a baby boy inside the ambulance near Gunjapadugu.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Swapna with her newborn boy
Swapna with her newborn boy

Hyderabad: A woman in Telangana’s Jagtial district delivered a baby inside the 108 Ambulance early on Wednesday, September 16.

According to reports, the woman was identified as Sunkari Swapna, a native of Nancherla village in Pegadapalli mandal. When Swapna went into labour, her family called the 108 Ambulance service. While being shifted to the hospital, the woman delivered a baby boy inside the vehicle near Gunjapadugu.

Swapna and the baby were then shifted to the hospital, where they were said to be in stable condition. Swapna’s family thanked ambulance pilot Srikant and the medical team for their assistance.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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