Woman dies after getting stuck in lift minutes after giving birth in Meerut

Just minutes after giving birth, a 28-year-old woman died after being trapped in a lift in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased, Akanksha Mavi, gave birth to a baby girl. Reports suggest she was being moved from the operation theatre to a room via the lift.

As the lift started, its cables snapped causing the lift to crash. Akansha’s neck was stuck in between the gates resulting in a fracture. Two other hospital members were also trapped with her. However, they received minor injuries.

According to Meerut’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, Akanksha’s family desperately called for help, but doctors and other staff members fled the scene. “She was being moved to a room from the operation theatre when the lift malfunctioned, causing her neck to get trapped in the gates, resulting in a severe fracture,” the SSP was quoted by Times of India.

Police rushed to the spot and finally freed Akansha. She was immediately transported to another hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the hospital’s owner, the treating doctor and hospital staff for failing to assist in rescuing the Akansha.

Akansha’s husband serves in the Indian Army. She is survived by her husband, a daughter and her newborn baby.