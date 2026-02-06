Woman dies after jumping from office building in Hyderabad’s KPHB

The 23-year-old private firm employee reportedly jumped from a third-floor office building and later died during treatment at a private hospital in Nizampet.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th February 2026 11:34 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a commercial building in the KPHB police station limits of Hyderabad on Thursday, February 5.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Anita, was a native of Maddinayanipalli village in Chittoor district and had been residing in Hyderabad for work.

She was employed with a private company located in the CBCID Colony area.

Police said Anita reportedly jumped from the third floor of the office building where she worked. She sustained severe injuries in the fall and was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Nizampet. Despite treatment, she succumbed to her injuries.

In her complaint to the police, Anita’s mother stated that her daughter had been suffering from health-related issues and was under mental stress, which may have driven her to take the extreme step.

The KPHB police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

