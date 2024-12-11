Woman dies by suicide after dowry harassment in Hyderabad

The victim's husband who is an autorickshaw driver had demanded Rs 2 to 3 lakh to purchase a new vehicle.

Published: 11th December 2024
Hyderabad Woman dies by suicide after dowry harassment, probe on
Hyderabad: A woman in her mid-20s died by suicide allegedly after continuous harassment from her husband for dowry.

The victim has been identified as Kaveri.

According to reports, the victim’s husband, Jagannath who is an autorickshaw driver had demanded Rs 2 to 3 lakh to purchase a new vehicle. When she refused to bring the money from her parents, the accused allegedly assaulted her.

The victim reportedly confided in her parents about the abuse and showed them her injuries but they advised her to compromise. Unable to bear the continuous harassment the victim died by suicide at her residence in Miyapur on December 7.

Based on the complaint of Kaveri’s brother, police registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.

