Woman duped of Rs 4.72 lakh over part time job in Hyderabad

The woman was lured into the trap by promising heavy returns on investment.

Hyderabad: A woman was duped of Rs 4.72 lakh after she tried securing a part time job in Hyderabad.

According to cybercrime police, the Hyderabad woman received a message with a link for a part time time job.

When she clicked on the link, she was added to a group. The woman was lured into the trap by promising heavy returns on investment.

The victim who was initially sceptical invested a small amount and immediately received profits. Following initial wins, the woman invested Rs 4.72 lakh is several instalments.

However she was unable to retrieve her profits and immediately reported the scam to the police.

