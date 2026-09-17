Woman, father killed as container vehicle hits bike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman and her father were killed when a speeding container vehicle hit their motorcycle and ran over them on Katedan Road under Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday night, September 16.



The deceased were identified as Bushra Begum, 21, and her father, Ismail, 52, residents of Attapur. Bushra was reportedly due to get married early next month, leaving the family devastated by the sudden tragedy.

According to police, Bushra and Ismail were travelling on a motorcycle when the container vehicle, allegedly being driven at high speed, rammed into their two-wheeler.

A witness, Sohel, said the heavy vehicle ran over the father and daughter after hitting their motorcycle. Both victims suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

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Soon after the accident, Mailardevpally police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. They are examining the circumstances that led to the collision, while efforts are under way to trace the container vehicle and its driver.

