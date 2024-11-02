Woman found dead on pavement in Kalasiguda of Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was found dead on road side under suspicious circumstances at Kalasiguda of Secunderabad on Friday, November 1.

The woman who is pending identification was found lying dead on pavement near Kalasiguda High School Secunderabad by local people.

The police reached the place on being informed by the locals.

The body was moved to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The police sought help of local people in identifying the woman. A case has been booked and after postmortem the reason of her death will be known.