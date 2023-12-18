Woman gang-raped in Hyderabad, 5 arrested

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have arrested five persons on the charges of gangraping a woman in Secunderabad.

According to police, the crime was committed on December 7 in Tarnaka under the limits of Lallaguda police station.

Police said the main accused Barna Yesu gave a lift to the victim on his two-wheeler when she was waiting for the bus to go to Lalapet. He, however, took the victim to a place near abandoned railway quarters at Prashanth Nagar and also called Seetha Madhu Yadav. Both the accused sexually assaulted her.

They subsequently called their friends S. Prashanth Kumar, P. Tharun Kumar and K. Rohith who also sexually assaulted her. Later, Madhu Yadav dropped the victim at Tarnaka.

On a complaint by the victim, the police registered a case of kidnapping and gangrape. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage. All the accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody.