Watch: Frenzied Bigg Boss fans damage RTC buses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu fans went on a rampage after the declaration of winners of the reality show, damaging vehicles, including five RTC buses in Jubilee Hills.

Earlier, a huge crowd gathered outside Annapurna Studio where the final rounds of the show were held.

Tension escalated after declaration of Bigg Boss 7 winner

The tension prevailed as some individuals from the crowd damaged three RTC buses in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad following the announcement of Pallavi Prashanth as the show’s winner.

Due to stone-pelting, a couple of private vehicles were also damaged, including the vehicle of another Bigg Boss contestant, Anudeep, outside Annapurna Studios.

Hyderabad police resorted to lathicharge

In response to the chaos, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

FIR lodged

Following a complaint from TSRTC officials, police have registered an FIR into the incident and efforts are underway to identify the miscreants.

The TSRTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station after at least 5 buses were damaged.