Watch: Frenzied Bigg Boss fans damage RTC buses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th December 2023 3:27 pm IST
Bigg Boss fans damage vehicles, RTC buses in Hyderabad
Bigg Boss fans damage vehicles, RTC buses in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu fans went on a rampage after the declaration of winners of the reality show, damaging vehicles, including five RTC buses in Jubilee Hills.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Earlier, a huge crowd gathered outside Annapurna Studio where the final rounds of the show were held.

Tension escalated after declaration of Bigg Boss 7 winner

The tension prevailed as some individuals from the crowd damaged three RTC buses in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad following the announcement of Pallavi Prashanth as the show’s winner.

MS Education Academy

Due to stone-pelting, a couple of private vehicles were also damaged, including the vehicle of another Bigg Boss contestant, Anudeep, outside Annapurna Studios.

Hyderabad police resorted to lathicharge

In response to the chaos, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Also Read
Watch: Hyderabad police search pubs, bars in Jubilee Hills in anti-drug drive

FIR lodged

Following a complaint from TSRTC officials, police have registered an FIR into the incident and efforts are underway to identify the miscreants.

The TSRTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station after at least 5 buses were damaged.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th December 2023 3:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button