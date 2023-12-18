Watch: Hyderabad police search pubs, bars in Jubilee Hills in anti-drug drive

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police conducted searches in pubs and bars in Jubilee Hills as part of measures to eradicate the drug menace from the city.

The police not only searched the premises but also conducted a frisking operation on the public. During the operation, sniffer dogs were also used.

To make Telangana Drug Free.. crack down in Pubs and Bars begins in Hyderabad on Sunday night by @TelanganaCOPs .



Police conduct searches in many #Pubs and #Bars at Jubilee Hills… in #Hyderabad, with sniffer dogs, on #drug abuse.#DrugAbuse #DrugFree #Telangana pic.twitter.com/D3k85ivIR3 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 17, 2023

Revanth Reddy assured to wipe out drug menace

Recently, the Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy stated that he will wipe out the evils of the drug menace from the state.

He also accused the BRS government of not providing enough funds and staff required to uproot the menace.

The CM also sought support from BRS, AIMIM, CPI, and BJP members in the Assembly and other political parties in uprooting the drug culture.

Hyderabad police to focus on pubs, bars to uproot drug menace

After assuming office, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy announced measures to eradicate the drug menace from the city.

In a media interaction, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner emphasised that the drug mafia will not be tolerated.

Expressing the goal of making Hyderabad a drug-free city, he stated that the focus will be on monitoring pubs, bars, star hotels, and resorts.