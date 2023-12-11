Work towards drug-free Telangana, CM Revanth instructs TSNAB

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) to strict action against the supply and abuse of narcotics in the state.
A review meeting was held at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday where CM Revanth ensured a new director will be appointed and directed adequate funds, resources and other logistic support to the department.
He said that TSNAB should be strengthened on the lines of Greyhounds and Octopus, special agencies well known for handling anti-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. He instructed officials to work towards a drug-free Telangana.
State Excise and Prohibition, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, Additional DG (Intelligence) B Shivdhar Reddy and CMO Secretary Seshadri attended the review meeting.