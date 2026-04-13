Woman held for forcing constable’s conversion, marriage in UP

Baghpat: A woman has been arrested for allegedly coercing a police constable into religious conversion and marriage, officials said on Sunday, April 12.

The case was registered at the Khekra police station on Saturday, April 11, following a complaint by constable Shrikant, who is posted with Dial 112 services, police said.

According to the complaint, the constable alleged that he met the accused woman, identified as Hina alias Mubbasreen, a resident of Delhi, in 2022 during his posting in Ghaziabad. He claimed that she later pressured him to convert his religion and marry her.

The complainant further alleged that when he refused, the woman threatened to implicate him in a rape case, forcing him to convert and enter into marriage under duress. He also accused her of continuously blackmailing him.

The police said the woman allegedly took the constable to a mosque in Delhi, where documents related to religious conversion were prepared. She also allegedly pressured him to participate in religious activities and join a jamaat.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said that a case has been registered under relevant sections, including provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

The accused woman was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody, the officer added.