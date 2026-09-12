Woman held for selling ganja in Kukatpally, Officials seize 1kg

This is the second case in less than 24 hours involving women drug peddlers.

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Woman held for selling ganja in Kukatpally, Officials seize 1kg
one person arrested for selling ganja in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested a woman on Friday, September 11, for allegedly selling ganja in Kukatpally.

Officials seized one kilogram of narcotics from Kudineti Soni, caught selling in Anjaiah Nagar. A case was registered and further investigations are on.

This is the second case in less than 24 hours involving women drug peddlers.

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Subhan Bakery

On Friday, the Telangana Excise Department arrested K Rajeshwari found selling ganja from inside a car on the Sitaram Bagh Road. Police seized 2.10 kg of ganja from her.

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