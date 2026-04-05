Woman killed as DCM vehicle drags scooty for a kilometre in Hyderabad

The incident occurred in the IT hub of Madhapur late on Saturday night.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 11:50 am IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 5:58 pm IST
Haniya Ayesha

Hyderabad: A woman was killed and her husband injured after a DCM vehicle hit the scooty they were riding and dragged it for about a kilometre in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the IT hub of Madhapur late on the night of Saturday, April 4. The deceased was identified as Haniya Ayesha (22). Her husband, Abdul Basit (26), sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, the scooty was hit by the vehicle at Mindspace. While Abdul Basit fell by the roadside, the woman, along with the scooty, was dragged by the vehicle for about a kilometre.

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On noticing the DCM vehicle dragging the woman along with the scooty, passersby chased and intercepted it. The DCM driver, however, managed to escape. But the locals caught hold of the cleaner, thrashed him and then handed him over to the police.

Both the woman and her husband were shifted to AIG Hospital, where the doctors declared Ayesha dead on arrival. Abdul Basit was undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The couple, hailing from Kerala, was working in a Malabar Gold store. They were returning home in Maheshwaram after watching a movie in Kukatpally.

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Police shifted the woman’s body for post-mortem examination. A police officer said the couple’s family has been informed about the accident.

Madhapur police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The police were on the lookout for the DCM driver. The vehicle was registered in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a container truck carrying autorickshaws caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

The accident occurred near Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district.

The container, transporting eight autos from Hosur to Jharkhand, suddenly caught fire. The vehicle was gutted before the fire tender could rush to the scene to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire was not known. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 11:50 am IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 5:58 pm IST

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