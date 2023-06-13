Woman kills mother, goes to police with body in suitcase

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her mother in Bengaluru and then stuffed the body in a trolley bag and brought it to a police station, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Senali Sen, a resident of NSR Green Apartments in Bilekahalli locality. She hailed from West Bengal and had resided in the flat for six years.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Biva Pal.

According to the police, Senali lived with her mother, husband and mother-in-law in the apartment.

The victim and Senali’s mother-in-law fought almost every day and at one point, Biva Pal had also threatened that she would consume sleeping pills and commit suicide.

The police added that Senali, frustrated with the daily quarrels, forcefully made her mother consume 90 sleeping pills and when the victim complained about stomach ache, she allegedly killed her by strangulating her with a dupatta.

Later, the accused had stuffed the body into a trolley bag along with the photo of her father, came straight to Mico Layout police station.

The police have arrested the accused and taken up investigation.