Woman knifed while buying vegetables in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a knife while she was buying vegetables at a market in north Delhi, an official said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested. He was identified as Kamal, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official, information was received at the Raj Park police station regarding a Medico-Legal Case after which the police went to the hospital where they found that a woman having multiple injuries was admitted there. On enquiry, it was found that on January 31, at about 6.30 p.m., the woman had come to F-Block, Subzi Mandi, Sultanpuri to buy vegetables. At about 7.15 p.m., she called her son and told him that she was injured in Subzi Mandi and had been taken to a nearby hospital. The son immediately rushed to the hospital and found his injured mother under treatment.

Based on the victim’s son’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation. While examining the CCTV footage, one suspect was seen running away from the Subzi market with his face covered by a cap. The team traced him from Sultanpuri area and the accused was apprehended.

During questioning, he confessed to his crime and disclosed the motive as personal animosity with the victim.

The police said the accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence – knife – has been recovered.