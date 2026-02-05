Woman lawyer’s murder: Brother, 3 others held in Hyderabad’s Moinabad

Hyderabad: Police have arrested four people in the case of lawyer G Swapna’s alleged murder in Moinabad on Wednesday, February 4, including her brother who is the prime accused.

Police identified the accused as Raju, Swapna’s brother, and three of his associates, Sandeep, Viresh and Shiva.

“We arrested the accused late on Wednesday night; they have confessed to the crime and have been remanded to judicial custody,” an official from Moinabad Police told Siasat.com.

Swapna, a lawyer practising at Chevalla court, was allegedly murdered in Kethireddypally by her brother as a result of a land dispute between the siblings.

The murder took place when Swapna, along with her mother, had a surveyor conduct a survey of the land in Kethireddypally. At the time, Raju, along with three others, arrived in a car and rammed into Swapna. When she fell, Raju got out and attacked her with a stone, while his associate Viresh slit Swapna’s throat. Sandeep and Shiva were also present during the attack, a Times of India report stated.

Raju had allegedly tried to murder Swapna twice earlier, once in November last year and once in January. First information reports (FIR) were registered in both instances, but Raju’s role in the attacks on Swapna was not established in the police investigation, TOI reported.

Meanwhile, lawyers staged protests over Swapna’s murder, alleging police inaction. Protests were held at Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, February 4, while protests were staged at Civil Court Purani Haveli and Nampally Criminal Court on Thursday.