Woman murders husband with male acquaintance’s help in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of a male acquaintance in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on March 12.

The accused, identified as Khateeja, along with a man from her neighbourhood, allegedly smothered her husband Jafar while he was asleep. The incident took place in Tippanapalli village of Chandrugonda mandal.

According to police, Khateeja had developed a close relationship with the man some time ago. The two allegedly viewed Jafar as an obstacle and planned to eliminate him.

After the incident, Khateeja reportedly informed family members that Jafar had died after falling from the bed. Initially, the family believed her claim and performed the victim’s funeral.

However, Jafar’s relatives later grew suspicious of Khateeja’s behaviour and approached the police.

Based on a complaint filed by Jafar’s brother, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chandrugonda police said, “Jafar’s brother filed a complaint raising suspicion about Khateeja. We have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Police said the matter is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made so far.