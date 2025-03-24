Woman, paramour held for bid to kill husband in Sangareddy

In an attempt to kill Ravi, Sai Pradeep and his friend Sai Kiran hit Ravi's bike with an SUV at Pedda Gopularam on Saturday. Ravi escaped with minor injuries.

Woman, paramour held for bid to kill husband in Telangana
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman and her lover were arrested on Sunday, March 23 for attempting to kill her husband in Telangana’s Sangareddy.

A man identified as Koshedipally Ravi, a resident of Pedda Gopularam in Munipally mandal, had married Haritha. However, Haritha was reportedly in a relationship with a man identified as Mirudoddi Sai Pradeep. Haritha and Sai Pradeep decided to kill Ravi as he became a thorn in their relationship.

In an attempt to kill Ravi, Sai Pradeep and his friend Sai Kiran hit Ravi’s bike with an SUV at Pedda Gopularam on Saturday. Ravi escaped with minor injuries.

Following a complaint from Ravi, Sub-Inspector Rajesh Nayak went through CCTV footage and FastTag payment details at the Kamkole toll plaza and identified the vehicle. Based on the investigation Haritha Pradeep and Kiran were arrested.

They were arrested and produced before court later in the day.

