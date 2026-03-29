Woman who eloped with Instagram boyfriend returns after children’s plea

Gorakhpur: A 40-year-old woman, mother of four, who had eloped with a man she had befriended on Instagram, returned home after an emotional appeal by her children and family, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village under Campierganj police station area, where the woman had left her husband and children around ten days ago to live with her 28-year-old lover from the Maniram area.

The two had reportedly connected on Instagram, and their online interaction gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

Following her sudden disappearance, the family launched a search but initially found no trace of her. Later, they received information that she was living with the man in a rented accommodation in the Pipiganj area.

On Saturday, the woman’s husband, children, and other relatives reached the location and urged her to return home.

Despite their emotional appeals, she initially refused and insisted on staying with her partner.

Upon receiving information, Pipiganj police intervened and brought all parties to the police station. A two-hour mediation was conducted in the presence of Station House Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

During the discussion, the children’s emotional requests and persuasion by family members eventually convinced the woman to reconsider her decision.

She agreed to return home, after which the police handed her over safely to her family.

SHO Arun Kumar Singh confirmed that the matter was resolved amicably and the woman was sent back with her family.