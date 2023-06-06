Woman’s naked body found in Mumbai hostel, watchman missing

The deceased, hailing from Akola, was preparing to go to her home in a couple of days, according to the other inmates.

Mumbai: In a suspected case of rape-cum-murder, the naked body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a hostel of south Mumbai on Tuesday evening, police sources said.

The victim was a student of a prominent college in Bandra, and she was staying on the 4th floor of the Savitribai Phule Girls hostel on Marine Drive.

Following an alert around 4 p.m., a team from the Marine Drive Police Station along with senior officers rushed to the spot.

The girl, hailing from Akola, was preparing to go to her home in a couple of days, according to the other inmates.

As per preliminary information, the security guard of the hostel, identified as Prakash Kanojia, is reportedly missing.

The police have not yet officially commented whether the incident is a murder or suicide, or involving any kind of assault.

The Divisional DCP, the Crime Branch, and local police’s special team are handling the investigations.

