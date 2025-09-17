Women feel unsafe in Hyderabad metro during night, claims study

Hyderabad: A study claimed that many women feel unsafe in Hyderabad metro during night due to reduced staff presence and quieter stations.

The study was conducted by Ethames Business School, the fastest-growing B-School in Telangana. It was led by Dr Sahera Fathima, Assistant Professor in the Department of Business Management, along with students Amena Begum, Khatija Tul Kubra, Taruni Reddy Gaddamedi, and Sukhjoth Singh Chawal.

Key findings

The white paper on “Women’s Safety in Hyderabad Metro Transit” released by Ethames Business School on Tuesday, September 16 highlighted the challenges faced by women commuters in the metro.

Some of the concerns highlighted were poor lighting, inadequate street-level infrastructure and lack of accessible restrooms.

It was also claimed that 11 percent of the women reported harassment during their metro commute.

Other issues that are reportedly being faced by women are men entering women-only coaches, and lack of CCTV coverage.

The study further claimed that although 70 percent of women who travel by metro feel safe during the daytime, the percentage drops significantly during the nighttime.

For the purpose of the study, the research team interviewed 410 women who travel on the Hyderabad metro.

As a part of the recommendation for improving women’s safety in the metro, the report suggested an increase in the number of female staff, improved lighting, CCTV coverage etc.