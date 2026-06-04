Women-led groundnut processing unit inaugurated in Yadgir

Yadgir: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated a NABARD-supported groundnut processing unit in Yadgir district, marking a significant step toward strengthening women-led rural enterprises in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman said Yadgir produces nearly 22,500 metric tonnes of groundnuts annually and has immense potential for value-added agricultural industries. The newly inaugurated facility will focus on extracting groundnut oil and manufacturing a range of products derived from groundnuts, creating new income opportunities for local farmers and women entrepreneurs.

The minister praised the efforts of Peddapalli Women Farmers Producer Company Limited, which operates the facility. She noted that among the seven value-addition units established across the Kalyana Karnataka region, the Yadgir unit is the only one being managed entirely by women.

Sitharaman revealed that women associated with the processing unit had informed her about difficulties in procuring groundnuts directly from farmers. Currently, they are sourcing raw materials from local markets and agricultural mandis. NABARD has appointed an officer to facilitate procurement, but the minister stressed that stronger support from the local administration is essential.

Questioning why women entrepreneurs should face hurdles in obtaining raw materials, she called upon district authorities, elected representatives and agriculture officials to actively support the initiative. She emphasised that a single processing unit would not be enough to utilise Yadgir’s entire groundnut production and advocated the establishment of more such facilities.

The minister also urged NABARD to help the producer company expand through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, enabling wider market access for products manufactured at the unit. Drawing a comparison with Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, famous for mangoes, Sitharaman expressed hope that Yadgir would one day become nationally recognised for its groundnuts.