Women protest outside UP Vidhan Bhavan over ‘I Love Muhammad’ FIR

Days after more than two dozen individuals were booked on charges of disturbing communal harmony for allegedly putting up boards, during Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Muslim women staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday, September 20, carrying “I Love Muhammad” placards.

The women demonstrators, led by Sumaiya Rana, daughter of poet Munawwar Rana, raised chants in support of Prophet Muhammad. Scenes turned chaotic after police intervention, leading to their subsequent detention.

They were later released at Eco Garden.

Talking to local reporters, Sumaiya Rana alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government felt threatened by the Muslim community. “The FIR is unconstitutional and questions India’s secular fabric. The law and order in Uttar Pradesh applies to only select religious communities,” she alleged.