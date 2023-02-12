Women SHGs to hold ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ protest in front of Maha DY CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur city on Monday to draw his attention to their demands.

The city police on Sunday enhanced the security at the office of Fadnavis, who represents the Nagpur south-west Assembly constituency, in view of the protest call given on Sunday.

Members of women SHGs have been staging protests in Nagpur city, the hometown of Fadnavis, for a week demanding the release of the honorarium which they claimed has been withheld by the state government.

Nihal Pande, who represents protesters, on Sunday said a rally will be taken out from the Samvidhan square to Trikoni Park near the residence of DYCM Fadnavis on Monday morning.

“The women will read Hanuman Chalisa so that the eyes of Fadnavis will open,” Pande said.