Women’s T20 Challenge: Velocity win toss, opt to bowl

Pune: Velocity captain Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the Women’s T20 Challenge final against Supernovas here on Saturday.

Supernovas made two changes with Mansi Joshi and Rashi Kanojiya coming in place of Meghna Singh and Venkateshappa Chandu.

Velocity fielded the same team.

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (w), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (w), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantham, Ayabonga Khaka.