Women’s World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen clinches gold

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th March 2023 7:11 pm IST
New Delhi: Indias Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning over Vietnams Nguyen Thi Tam in 50 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

New Delhi: India’s boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the final to win her second Women’s World Championships gold medal, here on Sunday.

Nikhat started her bout in attacking mode. She didn’t let Thi Tam to settle and landed a rally of punches to win the first round 5-0.

The second round also went in favour of the Indian.

Third round was a tough one, as Thi Tam gave her all but she was given a count when Nikhay punched her on her face. Thi Tam, too, managed to land one punch on Nikhat which stunned the entire stadoum.

The referee gave a count to Nikhat. The match continued and the Indian proved a little ahead in the round and was declared winner.

