Wont let BJP return to power in 2029: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, October 14, reaffirmed his party’s commitment to preventing the BJP from returning to power in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition should be ready for a “crushing defeat” in 2029, he said the AIMIM’s consistent goal remains to defeat the BJP, and other political parties must chart their own course of action.

Noting that high-profile leaders like Union Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned against him in Hyderabad, he said, “Despite this, AIMIM continues to work towards stopping the BJP in 2029.”

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “…Our effort is to ensure that the BJP does not form the government in 2029. We will do everything possible to achieve this. Our consistent effort has been to defeat the… pic.twitter.com/ZIdr3hJZFt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

‘No party matching AIMIM’s efforts in SIR’

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi asserted that no other party in Telangana has matched AIMIM’s efforts during the SIR process in the last three months.

He noted that AIMIM developed an app to assist people during the SIR process across religions in Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and three districts in Uttarakhand.

“Why could other political parties not do similar work?” he asked.

“Though the AIMIM feels that the SIR was wrong, the process got a verdict in its favour in the Supreme Court. What are the options we are left with? Now, we have filed a review petition,” he said.

Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted.

Owaisi again calls for anti-BJP alliance in UP

Turning to regional politics in UP, Owaisi said an alliance should be formed in Uttar Pradesh to prevent the re-election of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath for a third time.

“We are saying that if you (Samajwadi Party and others) want to prevent Yogi Adityanath from becoming chief minister for a third time, something we also do not want, let us talk. We will form an alliance. Even today, we are making efforts to forge an alliance to ensure that the BJP does not form the government for a third time,” he said.

Referring to his comments setting a deadline till October 2 for opposition parties in UP to clinch the alliance, he said talks are still on.