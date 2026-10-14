Anti-CEC protest: Owaisi questions arrests of CJP leaders

New Delhi: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the arrest of three activists in connection with an alleged attempt to enter Jantar Mantar, after Delhi Police removed the site from its designated protest-venue list.

He was referring to the arrests of Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde for “trespassing” into Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a protest site on October 12 amid protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over irregularities in the electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

While Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond, Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody.

Das and Ranka have been placed in separate cells within Tihar Jail, reported IANS, citing sources. “Saurav Das has been placed in Jail No.2. Ashutosh Ranka has been placed in Jail No.4,” the source said.

Owaisi questioned why the government was opposed to people holding protests. He emphasised that the Supreme Court has recognised the right to peaceful protest as a fundamental right and said people should be allowed to demonstrate as long as their protests remain non-violent.

Questioning the decision to send two of the arrested activists to judicial custody, Owaisi said their arrest was unnecessary and argued that alternatives, such as granting bail or issuing notices, could have been considered. He also questioned why one activist had been released while the other two were sent to judicial custody.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "…The issue is: why is the government against anyone protesting? The Supreme Court has upheld the right to protest, so as long as there is no… pic.twitter.com/BAbsU8Nwpi — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Reiterating his position on the issue, Owaisi said peaceful protests are an important democratic right and that people should be allowed to raise their voices.

The arrests have brought renewed attention to the restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar and the broader debate over the right to peaceful assembly.