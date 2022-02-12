Work of doubling Mahabubnagar-Divitipalli railway to finish soon

Hyderabad: The 10.45-kilometre Mahabubnagar-Divitipalli railway line has now been doubled in length. The project, which is part of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project, would improve rail connection between Hyderabad and important towns in the state’s southern areas, including Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and others.

The project, which is being carried out by the Railway PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), was approved for an 85-kilometre stretch in 2015-16 at a cost of Rs 774 crores.

As part of MMTS Phase I and II, a 28-kilometre segment between Secunderabad and Umdanagar has already been constructed. The South Central Railway (SCR) claimed doubling and electrification work on the balanced stretch from Umdanagar to Mahabubnagar has been moving forward quickly, with various parts completed recently.

Except for a little piece of 15 km between Divitipalli and Gollapalli, the primary majority of the project has now been finished, according to SCR, with the completion of the 10.45 km length between Mahabubnagar and Divitipalli.

SCR further said that all three stations in the newly doubled stretch, Divitipalli, Yenugonda, and Mahabubnagar, have been refurbished with better passenger amenities and sophisticated signalling equipment.