Work of mosques at Secretariat continue

Hyderabad: The work of both the mosques at the Secretariat compound is likely to be completed by December this year. The construction work of the secretariat complex will continue till November and the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to start working from the new secretariat from the month of December.

It is said that the government had instructed for the completion of the temple and church along with the mosques.

Both the mosques will be built on 1600 square yards of area along with the quarters for Imams and Muezzins.

The Masjid-e-Daftar-Mutamadi construction is going on at a fast pace and the work of Doom and Minerals on the first floor has started while the work of Masjid-e-Hashmi is still in the initial stages and pillars were set up till now.

The R&B officials said that a common ablution facility shall be set up between both the mosques and above this facility the quarters for Imams and Muezzins shall be constructed.

The contractor has given an estimate of Rs. 3.75 crore for the construction work and the government has released Rs 1 crore and the remaining amount shall be released as and when the work progresses. Some amendments are likely to be made to the building plan as the R&B officials want to decrease the height of the minerals.

Interestingly these officials are avoiding to provide information about the location of the earlier mosques and their areas.