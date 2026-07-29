Workshop calls for safer migration of Indians to Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A stakeholder workshop on Wednesday, July 29, called for stronger measures to ensure safe and fair migration of Indian workers to Saudi Arabia, highlighting concerns over recruitment fraud, wage exploitation and gaps in legal protection. The workshop was held at Royal Reve Hotel in Secunderabad.

Jointly organised by the Centre for Indian Migrant Studies (CIMS) and the Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA), the event brought together Saudi case handlers, representatives of government recruitment agencies, legal experts and migrant welfare groups to examine recurring challenges faced by Indian workers in the Kingdom.

Among the attendees were Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee from Nirmal district, and Sampath Kumar, a former adviser to the Embassy of Canada. Through case study discussions, participants identified systemic issues affecting migrant workers and proposed measures to strengthen their protection.

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Wage exploitation and documentation gaps

Delayed payment of wages and changes to employment contracts after workers arrive in Saudi Arabia emerged as two of the most common grievances. Participants said such practices leave many migrants vulnerable to financial hardship and workplace disputes.

The discussions also revealed that 90.9 per cent of affected workers lacked copies of their employment contracts or monthly payslips, significantly limiting their ability to pursue claims before labour courts and other dispute resolution bodies.

Experts further cautioned against using visit visas for employment, noting that workers entering the Kingdom through such routes are often excluded from legal safeguards. Similar concerns were raised for skilled professionals, including nurses and healthcare workers, who may face difficulties when recruitment processes are not properly verified before departure.

Recommendations for safer migration

The workshop emphasised the need to shift from responding to complaints after they arise to preventing exploitation through stronger awareness and better migration practices. Participants underlined the importance of educating workers about preserving employment documents, which can prove crucial in resolving disputes.

They also recommended expanding legal assistance for distressed workers overseas while enhancing cooperation among government authorities, licensed recruiters, legal professionals and civil society organisations to improve the overall protection of Indian migrant workers in Saudi Arabia.