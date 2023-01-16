World Economic Forum: KTR represents Telangana in Zurich

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took part in the World Economic Forum (WEF), an NRI meet and greet programme in Zurich, Switzerland which began today and will continue till January 20.

KTR, on the day on of the programme organized by the Indian diaspora, addressed NRIs from Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and other countries.

Stating that India had emerged as the global capital of the poor, KTR said that a few political parties, due to the lack of awareness and commitment to the welfare of the poor, were criticizing initiatives and programmes aimed at the development of low-income groups.

“People, who had zero knowledge of the socio and economic conditions in the country, were describing welfare programmes and schemes for the poor as freebies,” he said.

The minister said, “Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other leader, whoever speaks against the free support or incentives being extended to the poor, is wrong.”

Condemning the critics of the state government, KTR said that they had constructed mega projects and implemented several welfare programmes for the benefit of all sections of society.

“All these projects were being developed as assets for the next generations but unfortunately, this was being branded as debts by a few sections,” he added.

The minister went on to ask, “Construction of power plants and mega projects to extend free water and power supply for the welfare of people is a futile exercise or an investment for ensuring a safe and bright future?”.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Union government, KTR questioned, “Can the Union government or the Prime Minister list out one major achievement or welfare programme for the poor after had incurred debts to the tune of Rs 100 lakh crore?”

The minister further urged the NRI community to support the programmes of the Telangana stating, “The state government with its commitment to the welfare of all sections had taken up many programmes and there was much more to do and development was a continuous process.”

KTR finally urged the delegates to invest in the state and said, “More investments into Telangana will generate more employment. I request the NRIs to promote the Telangana government’s schemes and policies at their level and support the government in getting more investments,” Rama Rao said.