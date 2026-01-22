World Economic Forum to partner with Telangana Rising 2047 vision

Hyderabad: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has expressed its intent to partner with the state government on its ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision, official sources said on Thursday, January 22.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of WEF and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration, C4IR (Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution) Network, at the Telangana Pavilion during the ongoing WEF 2026 at Davos.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in a meeting with the Managing Director of WEF Jeremy Jurgens and Head of Strategic Impact and Integration Manju George

The Chief Minister presented the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision and the roadmap and strategy being implemented towards reaching the goal of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy.

The CM stressed that the current focus of the government is promotion of electric vehicles and transition to renewable energy.

He also explained about the various skilling initiatives being taken up through the newly launched Advanced Technology Centres, the Young India Skills University and the Young India Sports University.

On the Chief Minister’s 2047 vision, Jurgens said the various facets of the vision open up various opportunities for mutual cooperation.

“We would like to partner in the Telangana Rising vision and be a part of the journey. Hyderabad has a great talent base,” the release quoted the WEF MD as saying

He noted that the launch of C4IR Telangana at BioAsia was a very positive role model for WEF in India.

The two sides reflected on the journey of C4IR Telangana (Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution), which was launched in Hyderabad at BioAsia 2024, the release said.

It was launched as the WEF’s first thematic center for healthcare and life sciences in India, aiming to drive health-tech innovation, policy, and workforce skilling through strategic partnerships with industry and academia.

Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted the state’s new economic development strategy–‘CURE, PURE, RARE’, as well as the Bharat Future City, the net-zero greenfield smart city project, which is set to be a role model for sustainable urban development in India.

The delegation, including Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, detailed Hyderabad’s leading capabilities in aerospace, defence, bio-design, software, and pharma.