World-famous dance group Quick Style Hyderabad show venue confirmed

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Quick Style fans in Hyderabad. After announcing the city as part of their Touch Down World Tour 2026, the globally popular Norwegian dance crew has now revealed the venue for its first-ever performance in the city.

Quick Style will take over Quake Arena in Kondapur on November 1, 2026, bringing its signature mix of hip-hop, Bollywood and high-energy choreography to Hyderabad.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 pm and will run for approximately 90 minutes. The event is open to audiences aged 18 and above, while tickets start at Rs 1,499.

The venue announcement comes months after the group confirmed Hyderabad as one of the stops on the India leg of its world tour. At the time, the date had been announced but the venue was kept under wraps, leaving fans curious about where the much-awaited performance would take place.

Quick Style became a global sensation following its viral wedding performance to Kala Chashma in 2022. Founded by Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan, the group has also choreographed for K-pop superstars BTS and collaborated with Indian celebrities including Salman Khan and Virat Kohli.

With the venue now confirmed, Hyderabad fans can officially begin the countdown to Quick Style’s high-energy debut in the city. The previously published story confirms the date and starting ticket price, while the ticketing page lists the 8 pm start and 90-minute duration.