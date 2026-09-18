World is looking towards Hyderabad, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that the world is looking towards Hyderabad, not just for investments and business, but for knowledge, skills, talent, innovation, and the ideas that will shape the future of the world.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he met a delegation of leading UK business schools and universities to deepen partnerships in executive education, research, global skills, and industry-academia collaboration.

He announced that from December, Harvard Executive Education programmes will be offered in Hyderabad, with collaborations also underway with MIT, Purdue, University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University.

Also Read Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay slam CM Revanth over Nizam praise

“Bharat Future will take this vision further – bringing together a world-class Education Hub, Young India Skills University, global companies, cutting-edge research and the talent for the future. Our goal is clear: make Telangana a place where the world comes to learn, innovate and invest. $1 Trillion by 2034 | $3 Trillion by 2047. That’s our target..!!”

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced that the world-renowned Harvard University will start an academic programme by offering executive education courses to aspirants in Hyderabad from December 2026.

During a meeting with a delegation from UK business schools on Thursday, the Chief Minister stated that the Telangana government is taking rapid strides toward transforming the state into a ‘Global Knowledge Hub.’

The CM held a meeting with a 30-member delegation representing various UK universities.

The delegation included Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK House of Lords), Janaka Pushpanathan (British Council), Flora Hamilton (CEO, Chartered Association of Business Schools), and representatives from the British Deputy High Commission.

During interaction with Deans and senior officials of various UK business schools, CM Revanth Reddy assured the delegation that the state government is fully prepared to meet the specific requirements of these universities. The process of establishing offshore campuses in Hyderabad by prestigious institutions such as MIT and Purdue is already underway.

The Chief Minister stated that the arrival of foreign educational institutions would facilitate collaboration with local universities and industries, as well as enable research activities to be conducted locally. Global corporates would also turn their attention to the Telangana state if the UK business schools were established in the state.

He highlighted that students and faculty in the state would gain access to international institutions, global experience, and world-class opportunities from the offshore campuses in Telangana.