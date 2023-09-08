World leaders arrive in New Delhi for G20 summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni being welcomed by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje upon her arrival at the airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni being welcomed by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje upon her arrival at the airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady of the United Kingdom Akshata Murty being welcomed by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady of the United Kingdom Akshata Murty being welcomed by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady of the United Kingdom Akshata Murty being welcomed by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady of the United Kingdom Akshata Murty being welcomed by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Asaad being welcomed by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon his arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa being welcomed by Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve upon his arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa being welcomed by Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve upon his arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa being welcomed by Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve upon his arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrives for the G20 Summit at Palam Airforce Airport, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese being received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: US President Joe Biden being received by Union Minister of State VK Singh and others upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan being received by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd.) V.K. Singh upon his arrival for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: US President Joe Biden being received by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd.) V.K. Singh upon his arrival for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: US President Joe Biden being received by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd.) V.K. Singh upon his arrival for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Asaad arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Premier of China Li Qiang being received by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd.) V.K. Singh upon his arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong being received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan upon his arrival ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Premier of China Li Qiang being received by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd.) V.K. Singh upon his arrival ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong being received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan upon his arrival ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)