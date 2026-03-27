World Theatre Day: SRK, Boman and others celebrate stage roots

Hyderabad: World Theatre Day, celebrated on March 27, reminds us of the importance of theatre as a powerful storytelling medium. Even in today’s digital and cinema-driven world, many Bollywood actors continue to stay connected to theatre. For them, the stage is not just a starting point, but a lifelong passion.

Actors Who Continue Theatre Legacy

Several well-known actors from Indian cinema have strong roots in theatre and still respect it as their foundation:

Shah Rukh Khan

Naseeruddin Shah

Boman Irani

Manoj Bajpayee

Pankaj Kapur

Anupam Kher

Vinay Pathak

Jim Sarbh

Pankaj Tripathi

Ranvir Shorey

Rasika Dugal

Neena Gupta

Divya Dutta

Seema Pahwa

Neeraj Kabi

Kumud Mishra

Ratna Pathak Shah

Om Puri

Shabana Azmi

Piyush Mishra

Saurabh Shukla

Why Theatre Still Matters

Theatre is often called the “school of acting.” It teaches discipline, patience, and real-time performance skills. Unlike films, theatre has no retakes. Actors perform live in front of an audience, which makes every performance unique and powerful.

Veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah believe theatre is a “living organism” that gives deeper artistic satisfaction. Similarly, Boman Irani calls it a “truthful schooling” that builds strong acting fundamentals.

From Stage to Stardom

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan started their journey in theatre before becoming global superstars. Others like Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi continue to bring realism and depth to their performances, thanks to their theatre background.

Despite challenges like low financial returns, theatre continues to thrive across cities. It remains deeply rooted in culture and storytelling. World Theatre Day is not just a celebration, but a reminder that theatre is alive, evolving, and essential to the world of art and cinema.