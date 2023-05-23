World’s first Bitcoin tower to come up in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the home of the world’s very first Bitcoin tower, which will be a hotel in the shape of a Bitcoin. The 40-story tower will be constructed in Dubai, and the arrangement is set to be unveiled on May 24th.

Plans for the first Bitcoin (BTC) tower in the world were recently unveiled by a developer in Dubai. The project which is scheduled to unveil on 24 May, aims to demonstrate the significance of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, corresponding with the upcoming COP28 meeting in Dubai.

Salvatore Liggiero, the engineer behind this endeavour, said the hotel will be the first of its sort, according to a report by Binance.

He added that the Bitcoin-themed hotel developer intends to use advanced technologies and environmentally friendly materials, and it will use no carbon dioxide.

According to various media reports, developer Salvatore Leggiero describes it as “the first hotel that gives you back the money you paid, plus interest.”

This project encourages participation in addition to educating the general public about cryptocurrencies. Artists, architects, creatives, and crypto enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their works to Leggiero.