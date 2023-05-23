UAE: Indian bizman announces Dh 13M reward for staff as his firm turns 25

Abu Dhabi: An Indian company in UAE announced a whopping Dirhams 13.4 million (Rs 300 million) as a gift to its employees and their parents, on the company’s 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The Sharjah-based Aries Group awarded 25 Indian employees who have been serving in the company for over three years. The company also appreciated the parents of the employees for managing to send them from India to Dubai.

At the silver jubilee commemoration, the Aries Group’s founder chairman, Sohan Roy extended a special invitation to the parents of employees for the function. The invitation also offered them an exclusive opportunity for an entire Dubai tour.

“As we are here to observe the company’s 25th year, we are fortunate to witness the commitment, efficiency and dedication of our employees and their families who have encouraged them to travel to Dubai for work,” said Roy, a marine engineer-turned-businessman.

“This is not a favour, but our way to express our gratitude towards employees for what they have been doing for our organisation,” Roy added.

A decade ago, the company introduced a special policy called ‘parental allowance’ to support families of employees financially.

The company has implemented many other schemes like offering incentives to unemployed spouses of group employees under a special scheme, establishing homes for senior staff and providing education allowances and scholarships to employees’ children.

The company also operates schools in underprivileged areas with limited access to education. Moreover, they also offer scholarships to children belonging to economically weaker sections of society.