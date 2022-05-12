World’s first digital arts center to come up in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) announced that the world’s first dedicated arts education center for digital arts (Diriyah Art Futures) is about to open soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition, the directorate stated that the Diriyah Future Art Exhibition is a joint project with the Ministry of Culture, and it is expected to open next year.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, has established the first global platform concerned with arts and innovation in the fields of digital art, artificial intelligence and modern technologies.

على هامش مشاركتها في معرض #سوق_السفر_العربي؛#بوابة_الدرعية تكشف عن قرب افتتاحها لمركز الدرعية لفنون المستقبل Diriyah Art Futures بوصفه أول مركزٍ تعليمي فني مخصص للفنون الرقمية، كمشروع مشترك مع وزارة الثقافة @MOCSaudi، مشكلًا متحفًا نموذجيًا يبني جسور الثقافة والتواصل مع العالم. pic.twitter.com/71kleAcHF3 — هيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية (@DGDA_SA) May 9, 2022

The center will serve as a platform to encourage dialogue between local and international scholars, industries, innovators, intellectuals and entrepreneurs, through a broad platform for creative exchange and active production.

The center will transform more than 10,000 square meters of space in the heart of the desert into a model museum for the third millennium, equipped with the latest manufacturing techniques, facilities and tools needed by emerging artists, in addition to providing artist homes, a library and an art store.

There will also be several hackathons, such as— cyberspace hackathon, libraries hackathon, in addition to many seminars and various activities that revolve around digital arts, their applications and research.

It is noteworthy that the construction works of the center began in Diriyah in 2020, in order to prepare it before its scheduled opening in 2023.