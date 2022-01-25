Woxen university to set up Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woxen University in collaboration with HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, has launched a first-of-its-kind international Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad. The emphasis will be laid on entrepreneurship and business development.

The Centre will be led by Woxsen University’s incubation centre-Trade Tower. It will consist of scholars and industry practitioners. Training sessions will be offered to enhance leadership, best practices, research, support, and skill development for specific sectors. The Centre will be functional round the clock.

Woxsen University and HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management will jointly develop a well-knit system between academia and industry for the benefit of the skill development sector. Apart from conducting research and development in related fields, both the institutions will foster relations across countries, between governments, employees, chambers of commerce, academia, industry, and other Industrial associations. This will help forge collaborations over various projects conducted by the institutes.

The expected deliverables from the CoE would be commercialisation, innovations, patents, published papers, pilot sample development, project or research studies, application development, among others. At HHL Leipzig, the CoE is represented by the dean, professor Dr Stephan Stubner along with junior assistant professor and leader of the strategic entrepreneurship research group, Dr Dominik Kanbach.

From Woxsen University, Vice Principal Dr Raul Villamarin Rodríguez, and head of Trade Tower professor Kashyap Kompella will be the representatives at the CoE. It will provide a platform for members of Woxsen University to demonstrate individual project results. It will also emphasise on technical knowledge required to execute assigned projects. The HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management in Germany is one of the leading international business schools.