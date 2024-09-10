Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves Delhi HC against suspension by NADA

New Delhi: Ahead of the Senior World Wrestling Championships to be held in Albania in October, wrestler Bajrang Punia has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The grappler has claimed that the conduct of the agency is in violation of his fundamental rights to practice a profession and earn a livelihood under the Constitution of India, and that he would be “forced to retire” if the “arbitrary” suspension is not lifted.

On June 21, the National Anti-Doping Agency suspended Punia for a second time and issued the formal “notice of charge”, rendering him ineligible to train and participate in competitions.

The move came three weeks after an Anti-Disciplinary Doping (ADDP) panel had revoked the earlier suspension on the ground that NADA had not issued a “notice of charge” to the wrestler.

NADA had first suspended Punia on April 23 for refusal to give his urine sample for a dope test during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10. The sport’s global governing body, United Wrestling World (UWW), had also suspended him.

In his petition filed through lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, Punia — who was at the forefront of last year’s protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers– argued that NADA has acted in violation of the testing guidelines and protocols.

He prayed for a direction to suspend and/or quash the June 21 suspension order, which was passed “without application of mind and without even considering the explanations and evidence” given by the petitioner.

“The present Petition is filed.. by the Petitioner being aggrieved inter alia, by the illegal conduct of the Respondent i.e. the National Anti-Doping Agency of India whilst undertaking the sample collection of the Petitioner by using expired test kits and subsequently suspending him on arbitrary grounds,” the petition said.

“The Petitioner will be forced to retire from wrestling due to the arbitrary actions of the Respondent. In particular, the Petitioner may lose out on competing at the Senior World Wrestling Championships set to be held in Albania from 28th to 31st October 2024, which is the last major event that he shall have the opportunity to compete in for a period of two (2) years. Consequently, the Petitioner will have no other option but to officially retire from the sport of wrestling,” added the plea.