Write prescriptions in Hindi: UP Dy CM urges state doctors

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday, September 25, urged the state’s doctors to write the names of medicines and diagnostic tests on patient prescriptions in Hindi (Devanagari) script so that they can easily understand which drugs have been prescribed to them.

In a post on X in Hindi, Pathak said, “I have urged all doctors to write names of medicines and tests in Hindi or Devanagari script so that the patient knows which medicine they are taking.”

"राष्ट्र नायकों की अभिलाषा

चले देश में देशज भाषा"



मेरे द्वारा सभी प्रिय चिकित्सक बन्धुओं से आग्रह किया गया है कि दवाओं एवं जांचों के नाम हिंदी अथवा देवनागरी लिपि में लिखें ताकि मरीज को पता रहे कि वह कौन सी दवा खा रहे हैं। मैं निजी तौर पर उन दवाओं को प्राथमिकता दूंगा जिनके नाम… pic.twitter.com/s5YAU16qI6 — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) September 25, 2026

“Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a proponent of humanism and a nationalist thinker who gave the slogan of ‘Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan’.

“On this sacred day, we should resolve to use Indian languages, especially Hindi, to the maximum extent. I will honour doctors who use Hindi,” he said.

He cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said, engages in public communication in Hindi and Indian languages even during foreign visits.

Pathak shared a letter sent by him to doctors in the state on X.

‘Strengthens doctor-patient bond’

In the communication, he said that priority should be given to writing names of medicines in Hindi, in view of convenience and the trust of patients.

Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio, said democracy is strengthened through the language of the people.

“If doctors communicate with patients in their mother tongue or local dialects—such as Bhojpuri, Awadhi, or Braj Bhasha—patients will be better able to understand their health issues and the medical advice given. This will further strengthen the bond of trust between the doctor and the patient,” the letter read.

It further said the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary presents an opportunity to pledge greater use of Indian languages, especially Hindi, calling upon doctors to make medical communication as simple as possible and promote use of local languages.