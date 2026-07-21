Wrong-side driving on Hyderabad ORR lands driver in trouble

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police took action against the driver of an RMC truck for driving on the wrong side of Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The incident took place at 10:25 am on July 19 and action was taken against the driver based on a social media post.

Netizen shares video

A netizen claimed that they had a narrow escape after entering the ORR from the Shamshabad entry.

According to the post, while negotiating a turn, an RMC truck suddenly appeared from the wrong side.

The user said they escaped unharmed. However, they requested the police to take action.

Shamshabad PS Crime No. 409/2026

On 19.07.2026 at 10:25 PM, a viral video on X showed an RMC lorry (TS 08 UH 8667) being driven in the wrong direction on the ORR within Shamshabad PS limits, endangering public safety. RGIA Traffic Police promptly traced the vehicle and produced… — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) July 21, 2026

Hyderabad police take action

Responding to the post, the Hyderabad City Police said that a case had been registered in connection with the incident.

The police traced the vehicle and produced the driver before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shamshabad Police Station.

According to the police, Crime No. 409/2026 was registered at Shamshabad Police Station.