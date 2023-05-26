WWE’s Sami Zayn performs Umrah, shares experience & pics

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Sami Zayn has performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, ahead of the WWE Night of Champions 2023 event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and described it as the ‘best experience’ of his lif.,

Sami Zayn and his partner Kevin Owens are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Saturday, May 27, at the Night of Champions 2023.

Also Read Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled perform Umrah

Being in Saudi Arabia gave Sami Zayn an opportunity to make a pilgrimage to Makkah and complete his first Umrah.

Taking to Twitter, shared pictures of himself in an ihram, the garments worn to perform Umrah by men.

“Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do,” Sami Zayn tweeted on Thursday midnight.

Also Read NZ boxer Sonny Bill Williams performs Umrah, shares pics

“It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله,” he added.

His tweet has been retweeted over 6,500 times while garnering 2 million views and over 58,000 likes.

Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/z7h1am3MID — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 25, 2023

Zayn, real name Rami Sebei, who was of Syrian origin, was not allowed to visit Saudi Arabia until recently due to some conflicts between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia has now renewed its diplomatic relationship with Syria. People from countries are allowed to travel across countries.