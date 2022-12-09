Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled perform Umrah

Riyadh: American former boxing champion Mike Tyson and Palestinian-American hip hop star and producer DJ Khaled performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

On Friday night, Khaled Mohammed Khaled known professionally as DJ Khaled took to Instagram to post photograph of him, Mike Tyson and father of Tyson, wrapped in the white Ihramcloth, which Muslim men are required to wear when performing the pilgrimage.

“We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson. More love more blessings more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!,” DJ Khaled wrote.

The photograph garnered over 449,047 likes on Instagram as of December 10. He has over 31.9 million followers on his Instagram account.

In another post, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson is seen doing Tawaf (walking in circles around the Kaaba in an anti-clockwise motion).

Dj Khaled captioned the post, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO AALAHI prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID!!!!!!! Bless up my brother @miketyson.”

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, Makkahp, which can be performed at any time of the year. It consists of performing rituals in the Masjid Al Haram. In other words, one performs Umrah to rid the soul of past sins.