Aamir Khan’s Haj photos go viral again

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently performed puja at his new office here. His ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid Khan were also present during the occasion. Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan took to his Instagram and shared pictures in which Aamir is seen performing ‘Kalash Puja’ with a red tilak on his forehead.

Fans react to Aamir Khan’s puja photos

Soon after the photos went viral, social media users flooded the Twitter with their reactions to the pictures. Several netizens called out Aamir Khan for performing puja and reminded him of his religion.

A user wrote, “I thought he is Muslim.”

“It would be nice if these khans can show practising their religion the same way they show practising Hinduism. On top of that, they have left their daughters to run semi-naked the street of India. You don’t act all of this if just want to show unity,” a second user wrote.

A third user mentioned, “Apna dharm bhul gaya.”

Many even re-shared old photos of Aamir Khan from his Haj pilgrimage. For the unversed, the 3 Idiots actor performed his first ever Haj with mother Zeenat Hussain in 2012. Check out the tweets below.

Once Aamir Khan was happy in Antonia Maino’s remote controlled India. He could mock Hindus in his movies, marry multiple Hindu wimmin, go to Haj and stone the devil.. Now coz of rising intolerance, poor guy has been forced to sit for Hindu Poojas! No wonder wifey feels unsafe! pic.twitter.com/zMZAWGxCna — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) December 9, 2022

Superstar collecting stones to stone the Devil 😂😂😂#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/7f4jqwCNAI — mango man 🇮🇳 (@gbd1971) December 8, 2022

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is currently on a break from acting to spend time with his family and will be bouncing back after one year.