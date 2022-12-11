Mothers of Moroccan players steal spotlight in World Cup Qatar 2022

Doha: The mothers of the Moroccan national team grabbed the spotlight as a group of pictures of the players kissing their mothers’ heads widely circulated on social media and their eagerness to celebrate with their mothers after each of the matches that the national team plays in Qatar within the World Cup competitions.

“The mother remains the beacon of life for the walker on the road, and this is an important saying in the life of the Moroccan national team players and their coach, Walid Regragui,” Anadolu Agency reported.

The Moroccan national team was accompanied by their mothers in World Cup matches, and they did not miss an opportunity to express gratitude, which reappeared in every match.

Moroccan national team player Achraf Hakimi kisses his mother’s head after the victory over Spain (Photo: Social media)

Morocco writes history

The Moroccan national team continued to write history after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday evening, after its precious victory over its Portuguese counterpart, with a clear goal, in the third quarter-final match.

With this victory, Morocco became the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in history.

Sofiane Boufal dances with his mother, rejoicing at Morocco’s qualification for the World Cup semi-finals

On Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, activists circulated videos showing Moroccan player Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mother inside the stadium, after his national team defeated his Portuguese counterpart.

FIFA took to Twitter and wrote, “An important guest could not stay in the stands, so she entered Al Thumama Stadium to celebrate Sofiane Boufal’s mother is the star of Morocco’s celebrations today 🤩🇲🇦.”

ضيف هام لم تستطع البقاء في المدرجات فدخلت ملعب الثمامة للاحتفال



والدة سفيان بوفال نجمة احتفالات المغرب اليوم 🤩🇲🇦#كأس_العالم_FIFA | #قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/keiOcGKMV4 — كأس العالم FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) December 10, 2022

The videos, which spread widely, were shared by Twitterati, in which they expressed the aesthetics of the celebration, and the joy of the mother, as one of them said, “There is no joy and happiness in the world as much as a mother feels when her son succeeds.”

Others described these clips as the most beautiful videos of the World Cup 2022.

احتفال سفيان بوفال ووالدته من أجمل اللقطات في المونديال 🇲🇦❤️❤️pic.twitter.com/yNuUSW4NMV — SIR AHMED 🇳🇱 (@midopido21) December 10, 2022

After the end of the match between his country and Canada, the Moroccan striker was keen to meet his mother, who was sitting in the stands of Al-Thumama Stadium, before hugging her warmly, kissing her head, and gifting her his shirt.

Walid Regragui goes to his mother

In the midst of the Moroccan national team’s celebration of the historic qualification for the quarter-finals of the World Cup at the expense of Spain, in the final round, everyone was surprised when Walid Regragui, the coach of the Moroccan national team, went up to the stands in order to kiss his mother’s head.

Regragui repeated the same thing after the historic qualification and passage to the semi-finals, after beating Portugal with a clean goal.

The Moroccan coach’s mother had a role in his life, after she worked as a cleaner at Orly Airport in Paris, in order to help with living, and she contributed to Walid’s father by giving him the opportunity to play football.

Walid Regragui, DT de #MAR, se encontró con su madre luego de sacar a #ESP de #Qatar2022. Hermoso. pic.twitter.com/mXGehu2fCM — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 8, 2022

Achraf Hakimi is always grateful to his mother

Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi many times has expressed gratitude for the role of his mother in his life. He repeated the matter on more than one occasion, most of which was against Spain, after he rose after the end of his celebration with his colleagues, in order to kiss his mother’s head, the last of which was in front of Portugal.

Achraf Hakimi ignited the World Cup with a shot of his ascent to the stands and celebration with her, after the Belgium match in the second round of the group stage, after which he wrote, “I love you, mother,” through his Twitter account, publishing a picture with her, and the ascent was repeated after qualifying again for the quarter-finals.

Hakimi many times expressed his gratitude for his mother’s role as she worked as a maid in homes in order to provide a living and the funds necessary to go to training and muscle building, which was difficult for them at that time, so he would not miss an opportunity without acknowledging her thanks to him, and being with him on all occasions.